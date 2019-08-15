bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparison side by side

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 136 114.48 N/A -11.36 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides bluebird bio Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio Inc.’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CohBar Inc. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and CohBar Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential is 41.23% at a $165.4 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.