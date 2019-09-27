bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Contrasting side by side

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 108 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.04 12.29M -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us bluebird bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 50,845,734.36% -34% -28.5% Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,000,569,893.35% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.24 beta means bluebird bio Inc.’s volatility is 124.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 21.4 and 21.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered bluebird bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.17% and an $163.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 147.93%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.