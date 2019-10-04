bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Contrasting side by side

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 105 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 23.74M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of bluebird bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 52,636,111.38% -34% -28.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 95,226,634.58% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

bluebird bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $145.33, and a 70.00% upside potential. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 36.46%. The results provided earlier shows that bluebird bio Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.