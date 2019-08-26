bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 135 104.32 N/A -11.36 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.24. From a competition point of view, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta which is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a 40.26% upside potential and an average price target of $149.67. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 0.60% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that bluebird bio Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both bluebird bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.