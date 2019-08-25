bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparing side by side

Both bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 135 104.32 N/A -11.36 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 32.40 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see bluebird bio Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 12.9 and 12.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $149.67, while its potential upside is 40.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 210.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcus Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.