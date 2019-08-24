bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 135 104.32 N/A -11.36 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights bluebird bio Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

bluebird bio Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

bluebird bio Inc. has a 48.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.