bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 132 136.93 N/A -11.36 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.39 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for bluebird bio Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us bluebird bio Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.49 beta means bluebird bio Inc.’s volatility is 149.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 3.1 which is 210.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 29.08% for bluebird bio Inc. with consensus target price of $163.83. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus target price and a 58.96% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares and 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.