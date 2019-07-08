bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Analysts See $-3.03 EPS; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Deere & Co (DE) Position

Analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report $-3.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 4.12% from last quarter’s $-2.91 EPS. After having $-2.99 EPS previously, bluebird bio, Inc.’s analysts see 1.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $127.48. About 317,179 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 09/03/2018 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver and Lung Cancer – Pipeline Analysisl Technavio

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 319.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 848,528 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.11M shares with $178.07M value, up from 265,500 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $51.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $163.36. About 743,015 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports

Among 5 analysts covering bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. bluebird bio had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, January 23. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 223% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blue Apron Shares Fall After Hours on Reverse-Split News – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2019: BLUE,TLRY,ONCE – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is bluebird bio a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Best Buy’s (BBY) New Blue Strategy Help Drive Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold bluebird bio, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 294,638 were reported by Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0.4% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc holds 38,929 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 0.01% stake. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Amer Century reported 482,751 shares. Of Vermont reported 180 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 130,363 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highlander Management Limited Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.04% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Putnam Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 12,898 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 9,340 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 0.07% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 90,690 shares.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Seattle, Washington. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ??-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate in oncology is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaborations with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Lc owns 1,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 5,350 shares. First Personal Fincl Service has invested 1.96% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). James Investment has 11,673 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And owns 244,673 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J Inc reported 2,513 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.07% stake. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Minnesota-based Mairs & Pwr has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fayerweather Charles stated it has 1,800 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 58,685 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd holds 7,944 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 8,873 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc owns 0.24% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 11,410 shares. 15,270 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Deere & Co. Shares Fell 15.4% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Deere had 21 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $209 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17 to “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity. May John C II sold 11,661 shares worth $1.87 million.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI) stake by 725,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $12.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 76,832 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) was reduced too.