Bluebird Bio (Call) (BLUE) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Its Stake by $4.55 Million as Market Value Declined; Washington Trust Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Iff (IFF)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Iff (IFF) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 5,794 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 3,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Iff for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 1.74 million shares traded or 65.55% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (Call) (BLUE) by 852.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 32,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.73. About 408,099 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,725 shares to 4,097 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 992 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.49 million activity.

