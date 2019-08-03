Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Valuation Declined While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lowered Position; Starboard Value LP Boosted Its Position in Magellan Health (MGLN) as Share Value Rose

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 127,010 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 62,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 117,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 1.05M shares traded or 85.63% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 314,784 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,311 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 32,820 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 11 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. First Light Asset Management Lc has 0.38% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 18,737 shares. Cwm Limited Co stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 130,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 50,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2,227 shares stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 39,326 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 30 shares. 2,103 are held by Prelude Lc.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 130,000 shares to 451,131 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:MRTX).

