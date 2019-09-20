Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Valuation Declined While Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $32.85 Million; As Cytokinetics (CYTK) Share Price Rose, Bvf Boosted by $15.13 Million Its Stake

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 5.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.24 million, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 160,024 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 87.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 258,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 294,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 352,652 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 09/03/2018 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver and Lung Cancer – Pipeline Analysisl Technavio; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 EPS, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual EPS reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 301,967 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 29,685 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co reported 4,800 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 148,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.04% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 417,480 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company. 6,839 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Raymond James & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 22,058 are owned by Van Eck Assoc. Earnest Limited Com holds 26 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.05 million shares. 20 were reported by Financial Professionals. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 241,584 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CYTK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.88 million shares or 6.78% more from 36.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential invested in 0% or 91,970 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 2,073 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) or 29,024 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 26,199 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Citigroup reported 79,492 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 85,537 shares in its portfolio. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 754,133 shares. Invesco accumulated 350,444 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 80,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 102,672 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 184,462 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 61,004 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $18.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 127,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,565 shares, and cut its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).