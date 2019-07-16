Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stock Declined While First Light Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 690,383 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 14,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 33,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 558,068 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40,631 shares to 211,164 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 EPS, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual EPS reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,225 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Profund Advsr Limited Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 5,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera holds 0.21% or 338,718 shares. Capital Intll Ca reported 0.22% stake. Aperio Group Inc Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 9,340 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,755 shares in its portfolio. Qvt LP invested in 0.14% or 3,487 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,196 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 130,363 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 48,402 shares. 233,978 are owned by Charles Schwab. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.54M shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.