Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake Lifted by L & S Advisors Inc; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, King Wealth Management Group Cut by $2.05 Million Its Stake

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 7,688 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 4,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.23. About 471,692 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,718 shares to 22,045 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Developed Etf (VEA) by 44,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,227 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,015 are owned by Ws Mngmt Lllp. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.26% or 7.31M shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Investors has invested 0.33% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ww Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,625 shares. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 7,534 shares. Tekla Limited Liability holds 91,029 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 20,492 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Kbc Nv holds 0.02% or 17,461 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 4,303 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 7,579 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Tru Of Vermont owns 180 shares. Fil Limited reported 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mc Ijh (IJH) by 9,128 shares to 43,356 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Sm Ijr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,471 are held by Gfs Limited Com. Rothschild Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,663 shares or 5.16% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holt Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Partners Lp stated it has 29,549 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. State Bank Of The West accumulated 158,737 shares. Management Pro reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Company reported 24,200 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Karp Capital Management Corp has 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,702 shares. Apriem owns 3.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 69,554 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Mgmt has 3.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta, Texas-based fund reported 92,918 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 0.32% or 4,258 shares. Hartwell J M LP invested in 8,760 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 36,467 were reported by Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm.

