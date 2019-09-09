Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake Has Increased by Opus Point Partners Management Llc; Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake as Stock Rose

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.43. About 597,219 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 443,021 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 210,198 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 783,225 shares. Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Sg Americas Ltd reported 1,330 shares. 2,000 were reported by Bailard Inc. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Van Eck Corporation invested in 0.03% or 36,441 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc owns 786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited reported 17,382 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 7,500 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 4,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 38,881 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.33% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 49,561 shares.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.38M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $96.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

