Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shareholder Opus Point Partners Management Has Lifted Stake; Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Celanese (CE) Position by $673,750 as Market Value Rose

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 227,470 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 357,391 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Ca reported 5,784 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 0.01% or 148,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 72,735 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 5,087 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,930 shares. Tekla Capital Management Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,029 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 24,858 shares. Essex Invest Management Llc reported 4,368 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Co reported 0.38% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 4,731 shares. 4,000 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Cwm Ltd reported 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cambridge Invest Research invested in 0% or 1,640 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 5 shares.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Aug 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marks & Spencer to be kicked out of FTSE 100 for first time – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China stocks end higher on upbeat data, easing trade tension – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares to 23,022 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 11.23 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,650 shares. Amer Bancorp holds 39,885 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,035 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,322 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 46,933 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Iowa-based Principal Gp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 84,274 shares. accumulated 5.84 million shares. Scotia Capital holds 9,134 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 48,209 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2,547 shares. 3,132 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Commerce State Bank has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). At Comml Bank owns 4,219 shares.