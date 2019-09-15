Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shareholder Jennison Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $12.82 Million; As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Greystone Managed Investments Has Lifted by $1.57 Million Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 100,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 181,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14 million, down from 282,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 818,615 shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 14/05/2018 – PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene significantly expands TCR alliance with bluebird bio in cancer immunotherapy; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 17/05/2018 – ToolGen, Inc., Demonstrates CRISPR/cas9 Gene Editing Improves Anti-Tumor Activity of Human CAR-T Cells; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 43,742 shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.51M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 155 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 15,371 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,129 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,920 are owned by Comerica Bancshares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,698 are held by M&T Financial Bank. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il owns 8,719 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 18,840 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.07% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 368,090 were accumulated by Healthcor Mngmt Lp. The Israel-based Sphera Funds Management has invested 1.31% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 102,207 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,138 shares to 435,230 shares, valued at $266.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 earnings per share, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,940 shares to 47,759 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,181 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).