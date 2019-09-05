Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shareholder Capital International Has Raised Holding by $425,627 as Stock Value Declined; As Celanese Common (CE) Valuation Rose, Coastline Trust Co Has Boosted Its Holding

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 24,048 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 21,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $100.05. About 552,243 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Celanese Corp Common (CE) by 87.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 8,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 17,380 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 9,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Celanese Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 829,349 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9,000 shares to 41,164 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,600 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,775 shares to 33,495 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,190 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).