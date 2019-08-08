Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position Has Lifted by Opus Point Partners Management Llc; Bank Of Montreal Decreased Its Cbs New (Call) (CBS) Stake by $22.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (CBS) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 486,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 535,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 1.85M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 17/05/2018 – CBS – BOARD , IN A UNANIMOUS VOTE OF DIRECTORS NOT AFFILIATED WITH NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, INC DECLARED PRO RATA DIVIDEND; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Nickelodeon to launch SlimeFest Music Festival in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – CBS: MAY SEE US INVEST MORE IN KIDS PROGRAMMING; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 306,578 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 08/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 171,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 41,553 are owned by Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated. Becker Capital Management has 593,155 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Dubuque State Bank And Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 881 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has 13,060 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 912,579 shares. Everence Management accumulated 17,911 shares. Westchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 265,149 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Management has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nuwave Invest Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Counselors owns 156,721 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 40,975 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Argent Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 242,810 shares to 419,785 shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 172,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CBS and AT&T Joint Statement on Reaching New Content Carriage Agreement – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS) announces strategic partnership with PatMa Productions and ownership stake – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.