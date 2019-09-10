Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Market Valuation Declined While Opus Point Partners Management Increased Holding by $487,642; Citadel Advisors Has Cut Stake in Tata Mtrs LTD (Call) (TTM) by $1.43 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) (TTM) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The hedge fund held 202,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 321,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 2.26 million shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 09/05/2018 – Tata Steel seeking buyers for five non-core units in Europe; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Chemicals looks at Bolivia for lithium exploration and imports – Mint; 07/03/2018 – Tata Steel chosen as winning bidder for bankrupt rival; 11/05/2018 – TATA GLOBAL 4Q REV. 16.9B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) CLARIFIES ON WAIVER REJECTION; 15/03/2018 – Tata Steel Rights Issue Provides Buffer For Acquisitions; 27/03/2018 – TRF LTD TTRO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPROVAL TO MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS WITH TATA STEEL; 12/04/2018 – India’s Tata Group consolidates defense business under one entity; 07/05/2018 – India’s Numero Uno lndustrialist, Shri Ratan Tata Keeps his Promise to Country’s Lead Diamond Baron, Shri Govind Dholakia; 27/03/2018 – TATA STEEL – BOARD MEETING ON APRIL 3, 2018

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $99.76. About 358,557 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 17/05/2018 – ToolGen, Inc., Demonstrates CRISPR/cas9 Gene Editing Improves Anti-Tumor Activity of Human CAR-T Cells; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE)

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axovant Sciences Ltd by 1.65 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (Call) (NYSE:AEE) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 8,319 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.09% or 4,955 shares. Capital Intl Sarl stated it has 33,085 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 19,479 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 95,587 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 30 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc accumulated 3,854 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co stated it has 0.46% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The New York-based Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 7.31 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 282,517 are held by Eagle Asset Inc.