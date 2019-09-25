Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Upped Its Holding by $926,465; Sl Green Realty (SLG) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Its Position by $3.86 Million as Valuation Declined

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 17,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 4,425 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 1182.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 52,384 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 4,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 5,723 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% or 43,769 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 3,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.19% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 194,241 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,005 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 417,480 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 505,274 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 24,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Financial Pro holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Rhumbline Advisers owns 46,795 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc reported 143,291 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BAX) by 20,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del Com Stk (NYSE:CNC) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,300 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 28,200 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Put) (NYSE:CPB).