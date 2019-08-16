Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holder Opus Point Partners Management Raised Holding; Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 1.67 million shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.99. About 383,948 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 20/03/2018 – Incysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 26.02 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus invested in 0% or 4,011 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.02% stake. Bell Financial Bank owns 98,482 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability reported 58,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Grassi Management has 0.99% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 298,150 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 325,382 shares. 259,624 are held by Kings Point Mgmt. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,474 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 164,916 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 327,576 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,089 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Mirador Partners LP reported 12,187 shares stake.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,758 shares to 5,138 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 18,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,150 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T).

