Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holder Opus Point Partners Management Has Lifted Position by $487,642; Geode Capital Management Trimmed Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.23. About 433,316 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 14/05/2018 – PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene significantly expands TCR alliance with bluebird bio in cancer immunotherapy; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 105,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6.60 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.19 million, down from 6.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.56M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW TODAY; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – FAA RULE COVERS CHECKS ON ENGINE FAN BLADES AFTER LUV ACCIDENT; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 15C; 18/04/2018 – NTSB IS INTERVIEWING SOUTHWEST LUV.N PILOTS INVOLVED IN PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING -NTSB CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: MAX OPTIONS EXERCISED TO REPLACE RETIRING AIRCRAFT

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FTSE jumps amid soothing China nerves; miners, Hargreaves lead – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dean Foods, Aurora Cannabis, Mallinckrodt – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China stocks halt week-long losses on firmer yuan – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock holds 0.18% or 6,408 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 647,524 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited owns 16,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 2.98 million shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.03% or 36,441 shares. Fiera Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Armistice Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.59% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 588,352 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 4,303 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. American Century Cos accumulated 482,751 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 85,662 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 9,567 shares to 127,043 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 24,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advisors holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7,978 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 167,991 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.29% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 265,213 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 24,812 shares. Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 0.02% or 9,237 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 4,698 were reported by Nwq Management Co Limited Liability Co. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 69,506 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 1.91M shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership owns 5.69 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.27% or 356,010 shares. Northern Trust holds 5.51M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca owns 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,285 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American adds new routes for Texas, Texas A&M football games – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in the Best Texas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Partners With Nintendo For Summer Of Surprises With Nintendo Switch System And Super Mario Maker 2 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.