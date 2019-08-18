Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holder Opus Point Partners Management Has Boosted Position; Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Increased 2U (TWOU) Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 4.63M shares traded or 93.88% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 304,635 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,340 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 16,000 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company invested in 20,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,118 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 48,402 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation owns 0.09% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 149,860 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com reported 0.13% stake. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 103,683 shares. Advisory Rech Inc reported 2,769 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Verition Fund Management Llc invested in 0.05% or 7,498 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 8,319 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 60,803 shares.