Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Raised Its Position by $524,129; Umb Bank N A Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Boosted by $920,192

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 4,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 94,817 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06 million, up from 90,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 818,615 shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 11,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 77,638 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 65,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42 million shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Springs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.22% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 12,085 shares. Brandywine Managers Llc stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 307,861 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 58,140 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 6,839 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd accumulated 181,913 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 3,153 shares. State Street holds 1.17M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 104,274 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has 24,647 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability owns 18,568 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grp Incorporated reported 892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,428 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 42,389 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $33.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 235,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,693 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Propertie.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Formula One Common by 8,267 shares to 15,716 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 20,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,361 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.89% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Artemis Inv Llp holds 744,864 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 151,911 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Company holds 60,947 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.1% or 277,176 shares. Monetary Gp reported 32,015 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 829,816 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 5.32M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.14 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 53,327 shares or 0.25% of the stock.