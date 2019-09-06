Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holder Capital International Boosted Its Stake; A F L A C (AFL) Position Has Increased by Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.87 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 24,048 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 21,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.73. About 593,622 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advsrs Llc has 0.63% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 360,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wagner Bowman holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 10,787 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak holds 25,042 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 55,587 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 144,064 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,820 shares. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 88,088 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust has 26,157 shares. Norinchukin Bank The has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 59,242 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Com holds 29,360 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 34,588 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated reported 3.07M shares. 81,399 are held by Thomasville Bancshares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 967,493 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 32,400 shares to 231,600 shares, valued at $26.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) by 165,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,419 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).