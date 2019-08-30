Blue Hills Bancorp Com (BHBK) Stock Value Were Volatile While Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Holding by $1.14 Million; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Increased Stake by $1.12 Million

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 41,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 520,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 478,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 18.95M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc Com (BHBK) by 77.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 49,677 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 14,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, down from 64,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will Bank of America Stock Dip Below Book Value Now? – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 157,773 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 5.06 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 305,389 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 74,764 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.83% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 116.68 million shares. Winfield stated it has 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,281 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank holds 48,500 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 313,067 shares. Pennsylvania Co invested in 8,075 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 3,338 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc holds 2.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 150,433 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Co has 3.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 66,530 shares to 163,203 shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 37,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,198 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here are the 15 fastest-growing banks in Massachusetts by deposits – Boston Business Journal” on October 04, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blue Hills Bancorp declares $0.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Triumph Group Inc (TGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Rockland Trust will cut 80 Blue Hills jobs in acquisition – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds I 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 7,920 shares to 25,544 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Marks & Spencer Group Plc Sponsored Adr (MAKSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,811 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Peddock Cap Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 120,090 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 4,214 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). 1,300 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. 407 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc). Highland Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 33,885 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Berkley W R holds 154,966 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK).