Blue Harbour Group LP Upped Position in Zynga (ZNGA) as Share Value Rose; Sfmg Has Lifted Csx (CSX) Holding

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.47M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 22.64 million shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 7.71M shares traded or 78.23% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 225,059 shares to 7,067 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,224 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Limited Company holds 0.28% or 45,559 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Community Savings Bank Of Raymore reported 329,553 shares. British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 1,445 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. World Asset holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 52,966 shares. 2,900 were reported by One Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Advisor Partners Limited Liability invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Iowa National Bank reported 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Arrow Financial invested in 180 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A owns 953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5,550 shares. Cap Guardian holds 0.94% or 942,300 shares in its portfolio. 294,305 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 2,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Technology. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0% or 142,668 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc owns 1.61M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). American Intl Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Sei Invests stated it has 2.51 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com owns 22,099 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Republic Mngmt Inc invested in 12,502 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation owns 567,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.32% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 589,328 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). D E Shaw And holds 13.17 million shares.

