Blue Harbour Group LP Stake in Wesco Intl (WCC) Has Increased by $16.20 Million as Market Value Declined; As Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 24,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.45 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 889,875 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54 million, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 887,989 shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.31 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74M. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Lc accumulated 4,150 shares. Moreover, Hl Finance Service has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 47,663 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs owns 7,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp reported 365,417 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 29 shares. 1,949 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Finance Advantage Inc stated it has 560 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 283,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parkside National Bank & Trust And holds 346 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,512 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 350,827 shares or 1.02% of the stock. 5,800 were accumulated by Laurion Management Limited Partnership.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 6,918 shares to 382,370 shares, valued at $450.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $81.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).