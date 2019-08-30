Blue Harbour Group LP Stake In Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Was Has Increased; Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 263,430 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 02/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: MGM Launches Biggest Employment Push For Springfield Casino; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS NO MAJOR MERGERS CONTEMPLATED

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $296.51. About 191,426 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,058 shares to 2,421 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,244 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Colony Grp holds 6,543 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 65,972 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,618 shares. Lincoln Capital owns 4.78% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 40,824 shares. 1,245 were reported by Family Firm. Td Asset Mngmt owns 1.11M shares. Country Trust Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hanseatic Management Services holds 1.29% or 5,107 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.04% or 1,270 shares. Coatue Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,534 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.32% or 12,803 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation holds 1.23% or 49,561 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 98,751 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 20.29M shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,600 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 399,512 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Spirit Of America holds 6,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 4,015 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability accumulated 208,748 shares. 5 are owned by Fil. Starboard Value Limited Partnership reported 2.90M shares. Corvex Mngmt Lp owns 15.69 million shares for 28.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.55M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Com accumulated 151 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company reported 16,300 shares stake. Mrj Capital Inc holds 1.3% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 84,200 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. 1,145 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91M shares, valued at $330.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).