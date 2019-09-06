Blue Harbour Group LP Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) Cut as Market Value Declined; Burns J W & Co Position in Deluxe (DLX) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.09M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 28,140 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 27,521 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.53M shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $62.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.39M for 23.32 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85 million for 7.10 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares to 8,803 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).