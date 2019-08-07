Blue Harbour Group LP Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Upped by $14.99 Million; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Share Price Rose, Holder Contour Asset Management Upped Its Position

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 3.68M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.61. About 513,561 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc holds 11.10 million shares. Point72 Asset LP owns 1.21% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 13.35 million shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 180,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Corp Oh reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.1% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Citigroup stated it has 228,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 804,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 0.16% or 297,940 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 282 shares stake. Fincl Service reported 23,979 shares. 226,000 were accumulated by Amp Cap. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 5.19 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,927 shares to 516,602 shares, valued at $80.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,394 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 12,199 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 98,196 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Eagle Boston Inv owns 42,448 shares. Cohen And Steers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Blair William & Co Il has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 64,300 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Carlson Cap LP invested in 0.13% or 86,892 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 20,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.07% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Amp Capital Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 60,285 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 211,569 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com reported 32,442 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.43M shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $29.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).