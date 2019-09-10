Blue Harbour Group LP Raised Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake by $16.20 Million; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Increased Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $1.20 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54 million, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 287,059 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 1.22M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Baird Upgrades WESCO International (WCC) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 190,375 are held by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Polaris Management Lc invested 1.7% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Northern Tru owns 332,200 shares. 3.88 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 13 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 8,875 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP has 11,219 shares. 18,092 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc stated it has 4,528 shares. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 472 shares stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Systematic Mgmt LP stated it has 0.04% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 761,698 were accumulated by D E Shaw &. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Federated Investors Pa owns 42,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $37.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.40 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Entercom hits revenue mark despite big impairment charge – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom -41% after Q2 miss, podcast deals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications: 6.3% Dividend And Potential 70% Price Gain In 18 Months – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,539 shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 2.18M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 738,279 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moors & Cabot accumulated 390,710 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 677,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 455,525 shares. Teton holds 78,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 82,044 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 99,767 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Rhumbline Advisers holds 184,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 42,043 shares. Ww Investors reported 5.86M shares. Venator Capital Management Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 450,000 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd reported 556,402 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings.