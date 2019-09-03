Blue Harbour Group LP Raised Holding in Wesco Intl (WCC) by $16.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Endo International Plc (ENDP) Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 185,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 531,570 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 717,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 79,480 shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 06/03/2018 FDA: Covidien LLC- Endo GIA” Radial Reload with Tri-Staple” Technology The Endo GIA radial reloads with Tri-Staple; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS OF $505 MLN DRIVEN BY PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $448 MLN

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54M, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 330,567 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16,557 shares to 45,657 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 65,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 25.35% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $122.01 million for 1.08 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Diamond Hill Cap Management owns 1.35 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 797,839 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 74,700 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 59,476 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 252,350 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 128,682 shares. 166,430 were reported by Intll Grp. 1.44M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated. State Street stated it has 6.87M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.01% or 43,654 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.64M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 2.67M shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Gru Incorporated reported 4,528 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.12% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 30,138 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 46,444 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,833 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 89,400 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 11,219 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 85,100 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 2,175 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ny has invested 2% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 526,918 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 65,646 shares. Gotham Asset Management holds 0.11% or 138,479 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 404,853 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 8,861 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

