Blue Harbour Group LP Increases Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM); Fifth Third Bancorp Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Decreased by $1.78 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 18,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 121,997 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, down from 140,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 3.04 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 20/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to co-develop solar array that will power its 13 properties on the Las Vegas Strip; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance invested in 458,813 shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 137,590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has 2.18 million shares. Moreover, Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 36,797 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 67,599 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 1.22 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 22,773 shares. Capital Int Investors has invested 0.15% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Long Pond Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.41 million shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 208,748 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 197,025 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 2.07 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.64% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 136,198 shares. 135,676 are owned by Pnc Fin Service. Earnest Prns Llc reported 259 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $345.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.14 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 462,834 shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $276.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.21% or 184,353 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,368 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jnba Financial accumulated 753 shares. Parsons Management Ri has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barrett Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 44,420 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.2% or 3.52 million shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0.45% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 231,471 shares. Thomasville Bancorp stated it has 2,892 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Investment Limited invested in 62,990 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Verity Asset Mngmt owns 0.88% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,019 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.