Blue Harbour Group LP Increases Holding in Penn Natl Gaming (PENN); Legacy Capital Partners Has Lifted Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $363,870

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 518,196 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 8,298 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn National Gaming Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PENN); 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING SECURES ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD APPROVAL; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Hg Vora Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.80 million shares stake. 2,700 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 152,784 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1.08M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 139,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 144,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc has 1.33 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 146,927 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Invesco Limited invested in 5.38M shares. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Prescott Grp Cap Lc holds 40,000 shares. 8,064 were reported by Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc). Fincl Mngmt Professionals, Texas-based fund reported 42 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42M shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $81.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $427,111 activity. $212,171 worth of stock was bought by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 38,000 shares or 0.74% of the stock. De Burlo Grp reported 56,687 shares. Ashford Mngmt reported 15,171 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.02% or 4,677 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.67% or 7,384 shares in its portfolio. Wills Incorporated invested in 4.3% or 53,744 shares. Orca Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 45,467 shares or 6.11% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 76,500 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 1.35M shares. First Manhattan has invested 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 5.55 million shares. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 79,421 shares.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.