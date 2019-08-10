Blue Harbour Group LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $14.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Vista Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $832,572

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 789,683 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Gp holds 311,771 shares. Monetary Group reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co reported 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everett Harris Ca holds 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 46,056 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 271,634 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,042 were reported by Washington Tru Company. Bender Robert And reported 7.04% stake. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.3% or 1,115 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,543 are owned by Cibc Fincl Bank Usa. Cordasco Fin Net invested in 0.14% or 76 shares. Tctc holds 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,528 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp holds 0.4% or 7,558 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares to 415,303 shares, valued at $64.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 0.2% or 1.63M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 513 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 7.34M shares in its portfolio. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Shell Asset holds 20,668 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 50,150 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 3,049 shares. Blue Harbour Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 1.72% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 140 shares. Voya Invest Llc accumulated 33,519 shares. 104,086 were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corporation. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 12,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 990,421 shares.

