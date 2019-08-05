Blue Harbour Group LP Has Raised Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Stake; Kemnay Advisory Services Lifted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $16.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 257,034 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 9,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.06 million, up from 10,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $45.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1778.08. About 1.68 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles, a Iowa-based fund reported 732 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C V Starr And Inc invested in 1,500 shares or 8.69% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.7% stake. Price T Rowe Md owns 4.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15.75 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Com reported 3,530 shares stake. Beddow Capital Incorporated owns 273 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 4.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 97,646 shares. South State has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Mgmt LP owns 3.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 80,000 shares. Lau Associate Lc holds 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 766 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.93% or 2,826 shares. 13,473 are held by Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 29,560 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,324 shares to 24,237 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,641 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,347 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. 2.51M are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.07% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). The California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 417,670 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 47,092 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 28,026 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 81,285 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 672,960 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware has invested 0.56% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). J Goldman And Communication Lp invested in 31,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $427,111 activity. Fair William J bought $214,940 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.