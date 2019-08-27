Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lowered Its Open Text (OTEX) Stake; RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (RSAIF) SI Increased By 0.14%

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 8.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 870,000 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Blue Harbour Group Lp holds 8.99M shares with $345.31 million value, down from 9.86 million last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 237,461 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) had an increase of 0.14% in short interest. RSAIF’s SI was 867,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.14% from 866,100 shares previously. With 14,800 avg volume, 59 days are for RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSAIF)’s short sellers to cover RSAIF’s short positions. It closed at $6.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

