Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lifted Its Zynga (ZNGA) Holding by $2.09 Million; Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Shareholder Agf Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 138,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 615,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 753,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.13% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 461,024 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock 0.09% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. It is down 66.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,099 are owned by Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Fiera invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Iridian Asset Management Ct has 2.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 29.88 million shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gam Ag has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 30,704 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 23,103 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 214 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 77,063 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank has 148,533 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 245,105 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% or 367,549 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares to 3.98M shares, valued at $81.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 51,311 shares to 120,806 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Month T by 506,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd..