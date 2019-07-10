Blue Harbour Group LP Has Increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $38.31 Million; Stock Price Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16 million, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 4.05M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 06/04/2018 – Other sources told the Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurred; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 50,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,555 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.53 million, up from 525,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 10.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 605,460 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $46.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91 million shares, valued at $330.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).