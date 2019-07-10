Blue Harbour Group LP Has Cut Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $40.50 Million; Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Its Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Position by $892,950; Valuation Declined

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.09M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 400,765 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 11,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,823 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 505,107 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.53M shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $62.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 172,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 170,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 12,457 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 79,689 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 510,762 shares. Moreover, Maverick Capital has 0.14% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Voloridge Invest Management Lc has 24,732 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 14,682 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1,193 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 3,966 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 16,379 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 31,862 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 41,215 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 19.71 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.77 million for 8.76 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp owns 163 shares. 21,151 were reported by Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Northern Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.71 million shares. Regentatlantic Lc reported 10,333 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 353,527 shares stake. Ent Services Corporation holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 17,550 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3,520 shares. 10,484 are held by Shell Asset Management. Lsv Asset Management owns 5.59 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 52,839 shares. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 3,436 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paragon Mgmt Ltd invested in 5,727 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Regions Corporation owns 17,570 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.