Blue Harbour Group LP Cut By $33.06 Million Its Open Text (OTEX) Holding; Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) Has 0.72 Sentiment

Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 13 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 18 sold and trimmed stock positions in Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.24 million shares, down from 5.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 11 New Position: 2.

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 8.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 870,000 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Blue Harbour Group Lp holds 8.99M shares with $345.31 million value, down from 9.86M last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 471,410 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund for 185,697 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 933,121 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 923,569 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 38,926 shares.

