Blue Fin Capital Upped Its Position in Nvidia Com (NVDA) by $305,204 as Valuation Declined; Fifth Third Bancorp Position in Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Has Boosted by $367,242

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 7,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $176.68. About 5.66M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 95.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 1,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 2,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 1,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $324.7. About 123,275 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 56,907 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.17% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Aew Capital Mngmt LP has 469,600 shares for 4.17% of their portfolio. Of Vermont owns 1,213 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Fincl Architects invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. 999,792 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,698 shares. Bennicas And Assocs holds 7,488 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Lasalle Inv Ltd holds 31,806 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0.01% or 148 shares. 1,274 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Wetherby Asset holds 0.03% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 1,075 shares. City accumulated 353 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,841 shares to 48,084 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,006 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.