Blue Fin Capital Upped Its Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stake by $433,001 as Stock Rose; Parametric Portfolio Associates Increases Stake in Macerich Co/The Reit (MAC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co/The Reit (MAC) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 70,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 288,815 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 218,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co/The Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 921,482 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 704 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.05% or 6,156 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Limited Company (Wy) has 1,926 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.11% or 1,381 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.73% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 2,837 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 175,489 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Llc reported 268,132 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 160,450 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 49 shares. The Missouri-based Confluence Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp accumulated 851,422 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 15 shares. Guinness Asset Limited has 37,260 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of stock. The insider O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 9,532 shares. First Foundation holds 0.03% or 12,431 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Highbridge Cap Ltd Llc has 50,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 3,920 shares. 38,451 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Amer Co Tx reported 21,659 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 192,804 shares. Andra Ap owns 79,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 7.76M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 438,506 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 7,709 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1.07 million shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 3000 (IWV) by 158,135 shares to 1,430 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armour Residential Rei Com by 49,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,380 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).