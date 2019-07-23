Blue Fin Capital Stake In Netflix Com (NFLX) Was Upped; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Family Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 12,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,419 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 36,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 3.87M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $310.62. About 17.73 million shares traded or 173.45% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Netflix Does — and Doesn’t — Do With Your Data – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case Netflix Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: DVA, NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 13,079 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 130 shares. Tech Crossover Mngmt Vii Limited has invested 46.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Aviance Partners Ltd Company holds 30,902 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.53 million shares. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Ltd has 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,462 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Company has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sun Life Financial holds 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 742 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc owns 769 shares. Neumann Management Limited Co invested in 3,517 shares. Tiger Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Argent Trust holds 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,669 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Syntal Capital Limited Liability holds 700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 54,719 shares to 200,343 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) by 16,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,724 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company has 3,257 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bbr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,085 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York invested in 717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co reported 30,118 shares. First City Capital Management owns 4,349 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Choate Advisors invested in 8,039 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate holds 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,811 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 0.46% or 959,624 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,530 shares.