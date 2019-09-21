Blue Fin Capital Stake In Adobe Com (ADBE) Was Raised; Qci Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Granite Construction (GVA)

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 45,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 371,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91M, up from 326,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 803,751 shares traded or 32.04% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 32,275 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited reported 44,876 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs has 2,370 shares. Fiera has 2,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma accumulated 6.72 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 126,199 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 2.95M shares. Riverpark Mngmt Limited Co invested in 45,653 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Birinyi Assoc reported 7,900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc stated it has 6,055 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Research Investors has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 1,154 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Invest Lc accumulated 343 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,851 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 1.29 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. American Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 120,534 shares. Teton Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 18,000 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 57,190 shares. Agf Invests holds 50,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 21,569 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). John G Ullman & Associates Incorporated invested 4.91% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 86,900 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 2.10 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 48,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

