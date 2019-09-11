Blue Fin Capital Raised Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding; Icahn Carl C Has Trimmed By $95.20 Million Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) stake by 93.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Fin Capital Inc acquired 1,269 shares as Netflix Inc Com (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Blue Fin Capital Inc holds 2,631 shares with $938,000 value, up from 1,362 last quarter. Netflix Inc Com now has $127.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $286.58. About 1.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix

Icahn Carl C decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Icahn Carl C holds 21.98M shares with $1.50 billion value, down from 23.38M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 95,730 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Ahead of NFLXâ€™s Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, PYPL, ACN, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Threats That Continue to Weigh Netflix Stock Down – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TTD, NFLX, TWLO, AYX – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Among 11 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $415.33’s average target is 44.93% above currents $286.58 stock price. Netflix had 20 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $470 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.51% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 745,851 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 285 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Frontier Invest Mgmt Co owns 2,732 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,696 shares. Regentatlantic Limited has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oppenheimer And Co stated it has 45,141 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp owns 19,384 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd has 187,098 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Lc has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 749 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.59% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.01% or 926 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National Corporation has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Capital Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 4,000 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group owns 0.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 10,284 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 99,410 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 56,475 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 28,807 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Ptnrs Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Service Network invested in 1,904 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 14,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jcic Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.18M shares. First Republic Inv Inc holds 29,429 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Inc invested in 92,047 shares.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The #1 LNG Stock for 2020 – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere’s Texas LNG terminal OK’d for Train 2 commercial service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Shareholders Booked A 75% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.