Blue Fin Capital Raised Its Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Holding

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 4,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 190,654 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51 million, down from 195,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.82. About 461,399 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $293.73. About 3.71 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

