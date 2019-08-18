Blue Fin Capital Increases Position in Nvidia Com (NVDA); Windward Capital Management Company Holding In Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Was Has Increased

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 9,241 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Com reported 1,220 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Svcs has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.46% stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited stated it has 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) stated it has 0.74% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability stated it has 2,310 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,544 shares stake. Whittier Trust has 30,819 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 86,533 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 111,552 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.11% or 35,428 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1.74M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,600 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 8,267 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Llc has 560,651 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 689 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 24.15 million shares. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 965,719 shares stake. North Star Inv Management, Illinois-based fund reported 51,202 shares. Ww Investors reported 19.39M shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 12,680 shares. Cibc Corporation has 113,856 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Inc owns 44,782 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 1,166 shares stake.