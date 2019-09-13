Blue Fin Capital Increased Holding in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $312,522; Kames Capital Plc Holds Position in Photronics (PLAB)

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Photronics Inc. (PLAB) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 79,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Photronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 52,079 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $278.6. About 410,772 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32,561 shares to 135,555 shares, valued at $30.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 43,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,255 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.